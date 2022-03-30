Poisonous Asian needle ants arrive in Europe and could ‘threaten ecosystems’
The ants have a ‘strong negative effect on most native species’, researchers said
Academics have confirmed the presence in Europe of an invasive ant species that can cause biodiversity loss and severe allergic reactions.
The Asian needle ant, or the Brachyponera chinensis, is primarily found in coastal regions of China, Taiwan, the Korean peninsula, and Japan.
But, over the last 90 years, the poisonous species has spread to 17 states in the US, mainly on the east coast, and also – most recently – to Europe.
