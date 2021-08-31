Will the retreat from Afghanistan permanently scar Joe Biden’s presidency?

The net effect of the fall of Kabul on Joe Biden’s reputation has been negative so far. At home, any credit he might have gained for seeing through the popular demand to bring US troops home has been outweighed by the humiliation suffered by the US by the manner of its departure. Abroad, the new president has few defenders and many critics.

Like most US leaders, President Biden is more focused on domestic opinion. Despite a foreign policy background for most of his political career, Biden seems resistant to the consensus view on Afghanistan. As vice president, he opposed Barack Obama’s decision to send more troops there in 2009, and it has been speculated that part of his determination to complete the withdrawal regardless of how messy it became arises from his need to prove that he could accomplish what Obama could not.

As Gerard Baker wrote in The Times yesterday, “It was no secret that the people around Obama, and sometimes the 44th president himself, regarded the vice president as a faintly comical figure,” and it may be that Biden’s stubbornness comes from his need to show that he is no fool.