Joe Biden has a big role to play in how the US – and the world – deals with the climate crisis, hence why there is such a focus on him as he moves from attending the G20 summit in Rome to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Those global hopes are very much intertwined with issues on the domestic front for the president. Biden is having trouble keeping his Democratic Party united when it comes to two economic bills.

The largest, a $1.75 trillion economic plan, involves a significant amount of Biden's plans for fighting the climate crisis. The president wants a 50 to 52 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by the end of the decade, while the bill will also pump billions of dollars into dealing with extreme weather and helping with clean energy projects. It is supposed to be a statement about where the US stands as Cop26 begins.