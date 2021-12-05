With a Democrat president in Joe Biden and midterm elections coming up in Congress next year, what is leading Republican in the Senate Mitch McConnell planning to do? Very little apparently.

McConnell is certainly not against using realpolitik and it appears he is prepared to do so again in the run-up to 2022. With Covid-19 and the economy major talking points right now, why look to be on the front foot when you can hit the Democrats for their failings instead? News website Axios reported that, according to people who’ve been in private meetings with the Senate minority leader, he has “long held the view that putting out an agenda ahead of midterm elections is a mistake – at least for Senate Republicans”. McConnell has pointed to when he led Republicans to reclaim the Senate in the 2014 midterms with no agenda.

The Kentucky politician seems to believe that if your party is out of power in Congress and the White House (Democrats control the House of Representatives and the Senate is evenly split with a Democrat vice president able to break ties), all you need to do is let voters know that you are the alternative, without making promises that could come back to haunt you.