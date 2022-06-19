Pollster Gallup recently released an analysis suggesting that the Democrats are facing an “extremely unfavorable election environment” ahead of the midterms in November – essentially, things aren’t looking good.

“The party of the president typically loses US House of Representatives seats in midterm elections – an average of 23 since 1974. However, 2022 is not shaping up to be an average year,” the analysis states, picking up on four polling indicators: presidential approval rating; approval rating for the job Congress is doing; general satisfaction with the state of things in the US; and the perception (positive or negative) of the current economic conditions in America.

The tale of the tape from the public is not pretty for Joe Biden. As of May, his approval rating is 41 per cent, congressional approval is 18 per cent, US satisfaction stands at 16 per cent, and the net view of the economic conditions in the country is minus 32. For comparison, the same set of statistics for former president Donald Trump in 2018, with the Republicans garnering a net loss of 40 seats in the House of Representatives in that year’s midterms, were 41 per cent, 21 per cent, 33 per cent, and plus 43.