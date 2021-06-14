How has President Biden fared in his first appearance on the world stage?

“There is a growing recognition over the last couple years that we have new challenges... We have Russia, which is acting in a way that is not consistent with what we had hoped, and we have China,” said Joe Biden as he arrived at the latest Nato summit in Brussels.

That neatly sums up the main aims of the US president on this international tour – at least in terms of foreign policy.

The other G7 nations and Nato members were hoping for confirmation that Biden would be a different kind of president to his predecessor, Donald Trump – something the 46th president made sure to offer in spades. From declaring that “America is back at the table” to reinforcing the Atlantic Charter with Boris Johnson and stating that “Nato is critically important for US interests”, Biden was very much the reassuring presence.