Joe Biden has been out on the road, with trips to Iowa and North Carolina within the last seven days and a stop in Oregon expected towards the end of this week. Voters will have heard plenty about what the president is doing to try to deal with inflation and the economy, and very little about the other policies concerning the Democratic Party base.

It is easy to see why. A recent High Point University poll in North Carolina gave the president some low approval ratings for his handling of inflation (19 per cent) and rising petrol prices (18 per cent), and for his stewardship of the economy in general (26 per cent). The picture nationally is not a whole lot better.

Biden needs to up those numbers, that is clear – particularly as the problems relating to these issues are not going away quickly – and any successes he is notching up in relation to the economy (on employment figures, for example) are not cutting through with voters in the same way. Blaming Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is one thing, with Biden saying in Iowa: “I’m doing everything within my power, by executive orders, to bring down the prices and address the Putin price hike.” However, voters are only likely to accept that for so long.