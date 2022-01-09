Over the next few days US, Russian and Nato officials will discuss the military build-up by Russia on the border with Ukraine – with the added complication of troops from Russia being sent to help quell anti-government protests in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will face Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov in Geneva on Monday, while on Wednesday talks involving officials from Nato – including its 30 member states – and Russia will take place in Brussels. Moscow has claimed that it plans no invasion of Ukraine and has been forced into the massing of troops as it sees the westward expansion of Nato influence a threat and has called for the western nations to ease back on its backing for Ukraine.

Joe Biden has sought to talk tough, telling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that there are “two paths” now – one de-escalation and talks, the other being “serious costs and consequences” such as unprecedented economic sanctions and further military assistance to Ukraine if Moscow moves to invade. Putin has said that any added sanctions will completely rupture US-Russia ties.