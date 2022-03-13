Democrats in the US House of Representatives would have hoped that the planned retreat in Philadelphia in recent days would have been a chance to solidify their message for the electorate – instead, they arrived having been able to push through a much-needed spending bill, but having jettisoned a White House-negotiated Covid relief package.

Once again, party divisions and anxieties were exposed despite many trying to put a positive spin on things as the retreat kicked off in earnest. Speaking to those gathered on Friday, president Joe Biden made clear what was at stake if Democrats failed to sufficiently pull together. “This may be the most important off-year election in modern history,” said Biden. If Democrats lose their majorities in the House and the Senate in November’s midterm elections, he said, “the only thing I’ll have then is a veto pen”.

But clarity over the way forward is proving difficult to create. While Biden has seen a bump in his poll numbers over the US response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such success is unlikely to provide the same kind of bump to those fighting individual races for Congress – where the domestic agenda will carry greater weight. Indeed, raising prices for those filling up their cars at the pump thanks to the crisis is already being used as a wedge issue by Republicans.