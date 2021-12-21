How will Boris Johnson govern his unruly cabinet?

Can Boris Johnson fix his fractured cabinet? According to reports, only four of his cabinet colleagues backed any of the three options for new anti-Omicron measures the prime minister presented to them during their unusually long (more than two hours) and disharmonious session.

Those who sided with the prime minister were a small minority: Sajid Javid, naturally, as well as Michael Gove, who has long erred on the side of public health, Nadine Dorries, who is ultra-loyal to Johnson, and Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury. Those who spoke out against included the chancellor, Rishi Sunak; the foreign secretary, Liz Truss; Grant Shapps, at transport; Kwasi Kwarteng, business secretary; Nadhim Zahawi, education secretary; and Alister Jack, Scottish secretary.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons who attends cabinet, even argued with Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, there to back the prime minister, about the validity of Sage modelling. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, had effectively given their cue by quitting last Saturday night over “coercive” Covid measures. It was, in effect, a cabinet revolt on a central aspect of policy – a very rare thing in the British system.