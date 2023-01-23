Jump to content

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Is there more to Boris Johnson’s trip to Ukraine?

Sean O’Grady on the former prime minister’s latest visit to Kyiv as rumours abound of a No 10 comeback bid

Monday 23 January 2023 21:23
Johnson was warned not to go to Kyiv

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv and the towns of Bucha and Borodyanka, where he witnessed the destruction left after the Russian occupation in March last year, including massacres of civilians.

Why was Boris Johnson in Kyiv?

To be fair to Johnson, he was one of the first Western leaders to comprehend the menace of Russian intentions towards Ukraine, and was a driving force in delivering assistance after the invasion last February. So his commitment to Ukraine is hardly in doubt. He has visited the country on numerous occasions as prime minister and after, and has the same sense of sorrow about the murderous onslaught by Vladimir Putin’s forces and their vicious mercenary allies, the Wagner Group. Johnson always seems to be warmly welcomed by President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people he encounters.

