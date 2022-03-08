Crunch time is coming for Boris Johnson and the cost-of-living crisis

While “It’s the economy, stupid” is the cliche, the simple truth that voters tend to vote on issues that bear on their standard of living – both their personal circumstances and the economic prospects for the country. Much overused as it has been – it has its origins in Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign three decades ago – it is still a serviceable guide to democratic elections. Money matters.

The voters are prepared to take global factors into account, but not entirely and not forever. Sooner or later they tend to get fed up with a government that fails to live up to the standard expectation that people will be better off than at the previous general election, or a least feel that way. The “culture wars” often feed into this basic debate – such as the mistaken and contradictory notion that immigration both reduces wages and takes job opportunities away – and add to pressure on public services as well as staffing them.

Which brings us to the latest report from the Resolution Foundation about the ever-tightening squeeze on household incomes. In quick succession Brexit, Covid-19 and now Russia’s war on Ukraine have added to an already deepening economic crisis. The conflict in Ukraine is forecast to further push up energy prices and wider inflation (to more than 8 per cent this spring), because, for example, Ukraine produces so much grain for world markets – causing typical household incomes across Britain to fall by 4 per cent in the coming financial year. That constitutes the sharpest fall since the mid-1970s. Indeed, British families are still reeling from the after-effects of the financial crisis of 2008 to 2009, and the decade or austerity that followed it.