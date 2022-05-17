For those looking for a change in government, or even just a more competitive political contest, the revival of the Labour Party in parliament has been a remarkable and welcome development.

The debate and votes on the Queen’s Speech have provided the main opposition party with fresh opportunities, and they have been seized with the kind of vigour not seen for years. On successive days, Labour is deliberately tabling amendments to the government’s programme in favour of a windfall tax on energy companies, and then asking for an emergency Budget.

Neither has much chance of success, but both will attract the sympathy of some on the Conservative benches, from all sections of that party, who are frustrated with the government’s clumsy and tone-deaf response to the cost of living crisis.