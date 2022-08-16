Boris Johnson just has to be different. His recent predecessors who have been replaced in between elections have ended their time in No 10 in a whirlwind of activity as they tried to make the most of their last moments, and to leave an extra mark on the pages of history.

Theresa May carried on working to the end, committing the UK to net zero carbon by 2050 and trying to secure extra spending for schools (she was thwarted in that by Philip Hammond, the chancellor, who saw blocking that spending as his farewell legacy).

David Cameron spent his last days in office boosting his plan to recruit volunteers to help people with dementia, although his time was cut unexpectedly short after 17 days when Andrea Leadsom pulled out of the contest before the campaign for party members’ votes began.