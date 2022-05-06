Had things gone according to the worst fears of Number 10, the only talking point from the local elections would be how long Boris Johnson could survive as party leader. Indeed, had the Labour Party done as well as Tony Blair used to when John Major was premier, Johnson would probably be out by the end of next week.

But as poor as the Conservative performance has been, the clamour to get rid of their leader has not yet transpired. Certainly some bruised former Tory council leaders have called for him to go — the former leader of Wandsworth Council being among them — because Partygate and integrity were issues on the doorsteps and because they and voters don’t have much faith in Johnson to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The leadership threat is a case of ‘the dog that didn’t bark’ after most of Conservative backbenchers who indicated they’d be sending ‘no-confidence’ letters to the 1922 Committee lost their nerve. It is not yet crystal clear to many Conservatives that Johnson is a net electoral liability. Activists and many MPs are invested in Johnson because they feel they owe Brexit and the 2019 election triumph to him personally. But are they right, or are they unknowingly sticking with a loser?