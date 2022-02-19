Boris Johnson has filled in and handed back a police questionnaire about No 10 lockdown parties, Downing Street has said. Around 50 members of No 10 staff were also asked by the Metropolitan Police to fill in a questionnaire about Partygate. So what happens next?

Once all the questionnaires have been received, police are expected to assess whether answers provided will mean any respondents can avoid being issued with a fixed penalty notice. Those without a good excuse are expected to be fined. But the process of sorting through the evidence, including the questionnaires, is expected to take days or weeks.

How much people are fined will depend on how many events they attended. A first offence could get one of the rule-breakers a £100 fine, while a second offence will see the fine increase to £200. After this, fines double for every next offence, hitting a cap of £6,400.