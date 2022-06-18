Politics Explained

How will the privileges committee investigation into Boris Johnson work?

Many backbench Tory MPs view the hearing as a potentially major flashpoint in Boris Johnson’s premiership, writes Ashley Cowburn

Saturday 18 June 2022 22:49
Comments
<p>Expect an almighty row if MPs on the committee conclude that Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament</p>

Expect an almighty row if MPs on the committee conclude that Mr Johnson deliberately misled parliament

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

After narrowly surviving a confidence vote 13 days ago, Boris Johnson is, technically, safe from a second attempt to force him out of office for at least 11 months.

In a secret ballot 41 per cent of Tory MPs voted to remove him as leader, delivering a serious blow to the prime minister’s authority after months of damaging headlines about the Partygate scandal.

Some backbenchers also expect Mr Johnson’s standing in the party to be delivered a further blow if the Tories suffer the “disaster” of a double by-election defeat this week.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in