It’s often said that if you want to know what’s really going on, ask a bookie. Of course it’s not invariably true, or else everyone would always know the winner of the Derby, or the Champions League, or, indeed, any forthcoming Conservative leadership contest.

The turf accountants, like media pundits, have got things badly wrong in the past, notably the 2017 general election (the May landslide that never was) and the 2005 Conservative leadership election (where David Davis slipped and let David Cameron seize the prize). Indeed looking for the victor this time is more hazardous than usual because its a wide-open field, with no clear challenger emerging. But, as Peter Snow used to say, it’s just a bit of fun… so here we go.

The favourite is someone who (at the time of writing) hasn’t been that prominent a rebel: Penny Mordaunt. She’s at 4-1, or so, just ahead of Rishi Sunak with most bookies. As minister of state for international trade and, briefly defence secretary, Mordaunt is liked and respected around the party, is a 2016 Leaver, and a Royal Navy reservist, which will endear her to the grassroots in particular.