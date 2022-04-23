The UK and the EU decided it was unseemly to fight over the Northern Ireland protocol when a real war erupted in Ukraine, but the ceasefire was never going to last.

Sure enough, battle is about to be waged anew, when Boris Johnson unveils his new cunning plan to torpedo the Brexit deal he negotiated and hailed as “fantastic” – before disowning it.

This time, the strategy is not simply to trigger the fabled Article 16, the threat to suspend offending parts of the protocol made, tediously, so many times last year, but never carried out.