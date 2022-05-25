What next for Boris Johnson over lockdown parties in Downing Street?

Boris Johnson told the Commons that he thought the “will of the people is to say thank you to Sue Gray and for us collectively to move on”. He hopes his “humble” apology will be the end of the matter – an apology for shortcomings for which he was responsible, even if, as he repeatedly reminded MPs, he wasn’t even present for most of them.

It may be. The Gray report failed to provide the evidence for which his critics were looking that would show he had knowingly misled parliament when he said “the rules were followed at all times”.

But that question has been referred to the Commons committee of privileges, which will take some time to deliberate, and Labour MPs think there are two other possible avenues of attack that are still open to them.