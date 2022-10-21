Who should Labour fear? The glib answer, and the official party response, is that Labour and Keir Starmer have nothing to fear from any of those likely to run for leader of the Conservative Party – to be specific, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. While it is understandable given the current circumstances, this approach may be complacent, and in his recent public remarks, Starmer has targeted Johnson for criticism.

With Labour on polling leads of 30 points plus (at least in recent days), it certainly seems unlikely that the Conservatives can rapidly re-establish the kind of lead they enjoyed until about the spring of last year, which delivered for them the remarkable general election victory in December 2019, their best in decades. The latest polling, covering the final days of Liz Truss’s brief and dismal time in office, has put the party on 14 per cent, with Labour commanding well over half of the sample. This represents something of a nadir. So there is, as they say, a mountain to climb.

But such was the strange, chaotic and unusually incompetent period under Truss that any new leader would be bound to deliver some sort of fillip in public opinion for the governing party. That matters, because it would at least stop the slide, reverse the trajectory, and give the Conservatives some hope as they press on to an eventual general election (around 18 months away) and some crucial local elections next spring.