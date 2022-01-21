Life mirroring art can sometimes be an amusing as well as illuminating spectacle, and so it is with the government’s latest initiative on the railways.

The rather grandiosely-titled Williams-Shapps Plan is the first government policy is to be self-named after a minister as well as the person who conceived it, Keith Williams. It has many ideas, but few as trivial as the announcement about announcements, namely that the secretary of state for transport has made it his personal mission to reduce the use of the tannoy on trains.

Shapps has even released a video, starring himself naturally, to launch the initiative. While not intrinsically daft, it does slightly suggest that at a time when there are queues of lorries miles long jamming the roads into Dover the government’s priorities are not completely aligned with the people’s.