Rishi Sunak hasn’t given up on become prime minister. Despite trailing behind Liz Truss in several polls of Conservative party members, he continues to flesh out his platform for government if he manages to stage a comeback and succeed Boris Johnson at No 10.

The former chancellor and foreign secretary have largely ignored Brexit issues during the Tory leadership campaign, but Sunak has now set out his stall on the almighty row with our nearest neighbours.

His latest comments offer a glimmer of hope for those who wish to see the apparently ceaseless feud with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol end one day. The remarks might even raise a smile in Brussels, Dublin and Paris.