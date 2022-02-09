Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, prompted a minor uproar in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday when she complained that her constituency was “again beset by miles of traffic jams along the motorways…” She paused. “... Not because of Brexit, but because of Brussels bureaucracy and red tape.”

In fact, according to Kent Online, the six-mile queues of lorries that formed last month have eased somewhat, although the Road Haulage Association say that delays of three or four hours are still to be expected on busy days. “What we have got is friction because there’s a check, but it’s not disastrous,” said Rod McKenzie of the RHA.

Perhaps that should have been the prime minister’s answer to Elphicke: the point of Brexit is that we are now subject to “Brussels bureaucracy and red tape”, in the form of the customs checks that are required on trade between the EU and a non-member state. Being a member of the EU allowed such checks to be abolished; now that we have left, they have to be reimposed. They can be made as hi-tech and as un-disruptive as possible, but there is going to be some friction and therefore some delay.