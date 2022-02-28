It looks like 2022 will be a tough year for many families across Britain. The emerging cost of living crisis is set to be exacerbated by rising fuel bills and petrol prices linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The economic costs of Brexit will not magically disappear simply because another crisis has come along. Supply chain woes and the extra cost of doing business will continue to have an impact on prices at the supermarket.

Could some of the post-Brexit trade deals being forged by the Department for International Trade (DIT) help ease some of the economic pain?