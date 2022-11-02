Six years on from the Brexit vote, what hope is there of the UK rejoining the European Union?

The main reason for thinking it might happen, albeit “one day”, is offered by the unimpeachable John Curtice, who observes a gradual accretion of support, or, at least, an increasing public sentiment that Brexit was a mistake. Of course, that doesn’t mean that everyone of that view wants to apply to rejoin in the morning, on unknown terms of entry, and relishes the prospect of going through the same traumas and divisions that the 2016 referendum inflicted on the British people. But does suggest that opinion may be tentatively heading that way.

According to Curtice, the polling suggests that David Cameron’s in/out “once and for all” referendum failed to deliver a “permanent settlement”. Many still feel very strongly in favour of the EU, and many politicians, albeit mostly in private, think it was indeed an error and the UK might be better off back in, given the right agreement. There is no sign of reconciliation about the narrow decision. This is normal. After all, that is what democracy is all about – revisiting the verdicts of previous elections for validation or reversal, and why no parliament can bind its successors.