Chairman Mao once declared “let a hundred flowers bloom”, a public appeal for intellectuals to come forward with ideas to achieve a more perfect revolution. I can't help thinking of that quote now Jacob Rees-Mogg has asked for suggestions for how to make Brexit even better than we know it is. It was a slightly strange request, given how central it is to government policy, and how much creativity about Brexit has poured forth in the 2016 referendum and after – not least the one about the NHS daubed on the side of a bus.

Still, Rees-Mogg received more than 2,000, of which a mere nine were considered worthy of further exploration by the minister for Brexit opportunities. They are as follows:

1. Encourage fracking, shortcut rules on planning consultation via emergency act