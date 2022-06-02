Politics Explained

Is Britain ever likely to re-join the EU single market?

Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood’s has rasied eyebrows by calling for a Norway-style economic alignment with Europe. Adam Forrest takes a closer at whether the dream can be delivered

Thursday 02 June 2022 14:11
<p>There have been calls for the UK to take up a Norway-style economic alignment with Europe </p>

(EPA)

Europhiles were given something to cheer about during the long Jubilee holiday when senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood made a surprising call for Britain to re-join the EU single market.

All but the most ardent of blue and gold flag-waving Remainers had given up hope on Britain ever making a significant return to the bloc’s institutions.

The Tory party forced out all of its Brussels sympathisers during the parliamentary Brexit wars of 2016 to 2019. Labour, wounded by losing so many of those battles, has given up on even talking about it.

