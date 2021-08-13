Nicola Sturgeon needs to pick a side over the Cambo oil field plan

Given the recent UN “code red” warning on the climate crisis, and the lofty rhetoric of British ministers in the run-up to the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in November, it may seem odd that those very same minsters are permitting fresh developments to extract oil from the North Sea.

The first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, certainly thinks so, conscious as she is that the grand conference is taking place on “her” territory. She has written to Boris Johnson querying the activation of the licensing of the “Cambo” field, west of Shetland. Although it is beyond the remit of the devolved administration, Ms Sturgeon obviously feels obliged to raise her concerns. She has asked the British government to “reassess” the plans, though, rather than to reject them outright. There are reasons for this, and revealing ones in the wider context of Scottish politics.

First, there is no great point in her making demands of Westminster that she knows will certainly be rejected. That merely draws attention to the limits of her power, and diminishes her prestige. Johnson and Michael Gove, the senior Scot in government in London, are going out of their way to marginalise the role of Sturgeon at the Glasgow meeting, and she is alert to their, arguably, petty manoeuvrings, just as they are to her attempts, also arguable, to pass herself off as the host government of an independent Scotland.