Last week’s local elections did not, in the end, provide the earthquake to remove Boris Johnson from office as some had predicted. But it could have revealed a change to his party’s tectonic plates large enough to see the Conservatives turfed out of No 10 in 2024, some Tory MPs fear.

At issue is what the results reveal about “true blue” heartlands, and whether they can even be called that any more. The Conservative Party would not be the first party in the UK to go through this process. In fact, given the shifts in politics in recent years, you could argue it is one of the last.

In the wake of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, Labour lost 40 out of 41 Westminster seats it held in Scotland. Previous Labour fiefdoms were suddenly won by the Scottish National Party, which overturned massive majorities in the process.