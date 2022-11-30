From the ever-useful Conservative Home comes the news that the Tory membership is unhappy. About almost everything and everyone. This isn’t all that surprising; it mirrors the slump in Conservative support across the country as a whole, and the chaos of the last year. Strong and stable government underpinned by a parliamentary majority of 70-plus? If only.

But the extent of the disenchantment is still striking. You have to concede that the Conservative membership actually disowning their own government’s economic policy is quite a moment, even in these strange times. Some 49 per cent do not support the policy, against 42 per cent who back it, with around 9 per cent saying they don’t know (possibly too bewildered to answer). Naturally, they hanker after tax cuts and the sense of Tory principle they glimpsed all too briefly in the Truss-Kwarteng days. They wanted both tax cuts and public spending cuts, as Kwarteng tried to implement, rather than tax cuts and extra borrowing. Now they have all three, hence the discontent.

The other point to make here is that if Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak can’t convince their own members of the wisdom of their “tough choices”, then what hope do they have of persuading the wider electorate? One of Boris Johnson’s most baleful legacies was an ingrained belief that the voters can have it all, and never have to choose between no public services and paying more for them.