Dominic Cummings’s attack on the PM has so far had little effect on public opinion

Four opinion polls have been carried out since Dominic Cummings gave his evidence to MPs about the prime minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Cummings spoke on Wednesday, for virtually the whole day, and the polls were all carried out on Thursday and Friday.

Taking all four polls together, there does not seem to have been a significant change in support for the parties. The average Conservative lead was 11 points. The average Conservative lead in the previous polls from the same companies was 13 points.

As Matt Singh of Number Cruncher Politics said: “Our poll had a 12-point Tory lead, Survation had 10, YouGov had 14, Opinium had 6. Without debating who is right or wrong, I wonder which of these polls will get the most attention?”