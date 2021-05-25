Who has the most to lose from Dominic Cummings’s testimony?

L

ike an FA Cup Final or a WBA title fight, Westminster is greatly looking forward to Dominic Cummings’ appearance at the Commons Health Select Committee. Even though the rest of the country might have heard more than enough from Mr Cummings, what he says about what various senior figures did - and did not - as the Covid crisis mounted last year will make a difference to careers and reputations. He also happens to be great theatre, as his feline appearance in the sunny garden of Downing Street one year ago demonstrated, and as his high profile departure from No 10 in the shadows last year confirmed.

So who might the losers and winners be?

LOSERS