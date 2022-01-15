It can be difficult to keep track of all the alleged parties held at Downing Street and other government departments. Here's a timeline of the main ones claimed to have happened:

15 May 2020

Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson's private secretary Martin Reynolds were all pictured sitting around a table in the No10 garden enjoying cheese and wine. Around 15 others were also in the photograph. The PM claims the gathering was “a meeting of people at work, talking about work”.