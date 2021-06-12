politics explained
Why the last day of the G7 Summit may be the last chance to find billions for the climate emergency
Rich countries promised to spend $100bn a year to help poor nations meet the challenge but are nowhere near, writes Rob Merrick
The summit communique is crystal clear: the world’s richest countries “commit” to spend $100bn a year to help the poorest adapt to the climate emergency and help save the planet.
Sadly, this is a promise made way back in 2009 and –11 years later, on the gorgeous Cornish coastline at the G7 summit – there is still no evidence that wealthy nations will deliver.
We’re often told that time is running out to stop global warming, but – when it comes to the $100bn climate adaption fund – it really is now or never, with November’s landmark Cop26 summit in Glasgow this November so close.
