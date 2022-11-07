Is it time for Gavin Williamson to ‘go away and shut up’?
Threats are not as prevalent as they were, says Sean O’Grady
Although not to excuse Gavin Williamson’s abusive comments to colleagues, even a few years ago his remarks would have been unremarkable and as such would have gone completely undisclosed and unreported; certainly in Williamson’s own time as chief whip (2016/17, secured as a reward for services rendered to Theresa May in winning the party leadership).
His text messages seem to have been a rather vulgar attempt to bag himself a ticket to the funeral of Elizabeth II, a woman who may have been acquainted with Williamson but who went about her duties in a more dignified manner. He made the mistake of putting his unreasonable demands in writing, to the now-departed chief whip, Wendy Morton.
A separate allegation has now surfaced that Williamson, as chief whip, threatened a female colleague with disclosure of private information if she did not do as she was told. She has turned anonymous whistleblower, adding to Williamson’s woes; he’s now under investigation, which means there’s a chance he’ll have to step down. If so, then Sunak will be the third prime minister to have dispensed with his services, something of a record. May was forced to ask for his resignation when it emerged that he’d been leaking information to the press about a Cobra meeting he’d attended as defence secretary. Boris Johnson let him go after a series of exam fiascos during the pandemic, admittedly a harsh rap. And now Sunak may follow suit.
