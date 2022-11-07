Is it time for Gavin Williamson to ‘go away and shut up’?

Although not to excuse Gavin Williamson’s abusive comments to colleagues, even a few years ago his remarks would have been unremarkable and as such would have gone completely undisclosed and unreported; certainly in Williamson’s own time as chief whip (2016/17, secured as a reward for services rendered to Theresa May in winning the party leadership).

His text messages seem to have been a rather vulgar attempt to bag himself a ticket to the funeral of Elizabeth II, a woman who may have been acquainted with Williamson but who went about her duties in a more dignified manner. He made the mistake of putting his unreasonable demands in writing, to the now-departed chief whip, Wendy Morton.

A separate allegation has now surfaced that Williamson, as chief whip, threatened a female colleague with disclosure of private information if she did not do as she was told. She has turned anonymous whistleblower, adding to Williamson’s woes; he’s now under investigation, which means there’s a chance he’ll have to step down. If so, then Sunak will be the third prime minister to have dispensed with his services, something of a record. May was forced to ask for his resignation when it emerged that he’d been leaking information to the press about a Cobra meeting he’d attended as defence secretary. Boris Johnson let him go after a series of exam fiascos during the pandemic, admittedly a harsh rap. And now Sunak may follow suit.