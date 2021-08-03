He may have failed to make the grade, but Boris Johnson cannot get rid of Gavin Williamson

Somewhat overshadowed by the dramatic slump in the prime minister’s approval ratings among Conservative Party activists earlier this week is the continuing disappointing showing for the education secretary, Gavin Williamson. Much has been made of the “swing” in Boris Johnson’s net approval ratings, down about 40 per cent to 2.4 per cent, thanks to his hypocrisy over self-isolation, by-election results and a lack of direction in his government.

Even more remarkable has been the decline in the popularity of Williamson. In June last year, before the exams fiasco, Williamson was on 42.8 per cent, well up with the pack. Soon, after all the U-turns over grades and university entrance he went far into the red, and has stayed there ever since, running at a depressing minus 44.1 per cent in the latest survey. He is thus bottom of the Conservative Home league table of cabinet ministers, and if he were a school he’d be liable for special measures.

Having been sacked by Theresa May as defence secretary in a dispute about the leaking of details of a National Security Council meeting, Williamson was rewarded with a second chance in cabinet after he helped run Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign (and played a role in the resignation of May). It’s fair to say that, for whatever reason, he’s not been able to make the best of it. The latest report from the Institute for Government (IFG), an independent think tank, makes for uncomfortable reading for any remaining fans of Williamson. The IFG concludes: “Its most important conclusion is that the most unforgivable aspect of what happened is not just the failure to make contingency plans in the summer of 2020 but the refusal to do so – when it was already obvious that fresh school closures might well be needed, and that exams might have to be cancelled again. Lessons were not learnt from the first lockdown, with the result that, for both school closures and exams, the story from July 2020 to January 2021 was a case of ‘pause, rewind, repeat’.” Even with his, paradoxically, populist push to get Latin back into state schools, things look bleak for Williamson. But nil desperandum, Gavin!