POLITICS EXPLAINED

Why is this election so divided between Britain’s old and young?

Rishi Sunak targeting core older voters while Labour woos the young is widening the age gap in politics, says Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 29 May 2024 17:36
Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, meets residents at a Royal British Legion care home in Ripon on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, meets residents at a Royal British Legion care home in Ripon on Wednesday (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In this battle for votes it is often said there isn’t much difference between Labour and the Conservatives, especially on the broad thrust of economic policy. But one of the more striking features of the campaign is the very different ways the two main parties are chasing the support of particular generations.

With every fresh policy announcement the Conservatives seem to be targeting older voters, while Labour is targeting the young. It exacerbates what has been a growing intergenerational divide. The latest in a long list of demographic dividing lines is Rishi Sunak’s pledge to scrap “rip-off” or “Mickey Mouse” degrees. This polarising trend carries some important implications for the future of British politics.

How deep is the divide between old and young?

