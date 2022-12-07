What the Georgia Senate result means for the Democrats – and Donald Trump

Despite the attempts at voter suppression, despite all the money expended by the Republicans, despite (or possibly because of) Donald Trump’s approval of his candidature, Herschel Walker failed to take incumbent Raphael Warnock’s Georgia Senate seat. As the last aftershock of the midterm elections, it represents a remarkable achievement for the Democrats and Joe Biden.

Despite losing control of the House of Representatives, the Democrats did far better than expected in the Senate races, which means that President Biden has a little more hope of passing at least some legislation, ensures that Democrats control and chair senate committees, and helps him gain approval for executive appointments, for example to the Supreme Court. The balance of power in Washington hasn’t moved as far to the right as anticipated, which was clear in November, but the Georgia win was especially sweet.

In the Deep South, Georgia and in particular its great cities such as Atlanta are changing, demographically, culturally and politically. Ever since Richard Nixon’s southern strategy, the Republicans have sought to use social and economic conservatism to peel southern states, historically Democrat, to the Republican columns. Under Ronald Reagan and subsequent Republican leaderships, the process accelerated. Now, though, there is a more liberal mood crossing parts of the south, and Georgia is the leader.