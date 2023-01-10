Jump to content

Politics Explained

Grants Shapps’ anti-strike plan faces tough time in the Lords and the courts

The upper chamber has been a constant thorn in the side of the Tory government, writes Adam Forrest, enjoying some recent success in watering down the harshest elements of a number of bills

Tuesday 10 January 2023 15:37
The business secretary, Grant Shapps

The business secretary, Grant Shapps

(PA Wire)

Grant Shapps does not see any reason for his anti-strike legislation to be held up in parliament. The business secretary has said plans to enforce minimum service levels in six key sectors – including rail, fire and the NHS – during strikes are simply “common sense”.

But the Tory cabinet minister knows he faces a tough task getting his way. Mr Shapps revealed on Tuesday that the government is now busy preparing for a possible legal battle, after furious unions vowed to take the matter to court.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is leading on legal action against the move. Officials claim that the enforcement of minimum safety levels restricts a worker’s right to strike – citing international labour laws and the Human Rights Act 1998.

