Grant Shapps does not see any reason for his anti-strike legislation to be held up in parliament. The business secretary has said plans to enforce minimum service levels in six key sectors – including rail, fire and the NHS – during strikes are simply “common sense”.

But the Tory cabinet minister knows he faces a tough task getting his way. Mr Shapps revealed on Tuesday that the government is now busy preparing for a possible legal battle, after furious unions vowed to take the matter to court.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is leading on legal action against the move. Officials claim that the enforcement of minimum safety levels restricts a worker’s right to strike – citing international labour laws and the Human Rights Act 1998.