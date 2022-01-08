The long nightmare for residents of tower blocks with Grenfell-style cladding

The Grenfell Tower tragedy of 14 June 2017 turned cladding into a nightmare for thousands of families across the UK.

Millions of people found that they were living in buildings covered in substances now regarded as presenting a massive fire risk.

Aluminium composite material (ACM) panels fitted to the 24-storey block of flats in west London helped flames from a defective fridge spread rapidly up the building’s exterior, leading to an inferno that claimed 72 lives.