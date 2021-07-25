How did Australia deal with asylum seekers arriving by boat?

The arrival of migrants in small boats from France is likely to be one of the political stories over the summer, as Priti Patel, the home secretary, tries to give the impression that she is doing everything she can to stop the traffic.

Last week the number of arrivals for the year so far, 8,500, passed the total for the whole of last year. Despite her reputation as a right-winger, Patel has found herself powerless to prevent rising numbers of migrants making the crossing. No government could leave people to drown, and once the migrants have made it halfway across the Channel they become the UK government’s legal responsibility.

Last week Patel announced another £54m payment to the French authorities to fund their efforts to prevent the often unseaworthy craft setting off in the first place, but it is impossible to police the whole coastline day and night.