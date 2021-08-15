How often has parliament been recalled, and for what reasons?

Parliament has been recalled 32 times since September 1949, when MPs returned to Westminster to debate the devaluation of sterling. It was of course too late to do anything about it, and indeed it was a subject that couldn’t have been debated in public beforehand in any case. Any suggestion that the government was considering devaluation would have forced the chancellor to act under pressure from the markets.

On average, parliament has been recalled every two-and-a-quarter years since then: 15 times to discuss foreign crises, 10 times for domestic crises, four times to commemorate the death of a public person and once, in December last year, for the unique purpose of passing the EU (Future Relationship) Act, to complete Brexit. In three other cases, parliament was recalled in order to be dissolved before a general election, in 1951, 1959 and 1970, but that hasn’t been necessary since.

Parliament has already been recalled three times in the past year. Apart from the Brexit recall, MPs were summoned back in January this year to vote on the regulations imposing the third lockdown, and were then recalled again in April to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who had died aged 99.