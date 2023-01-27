Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

How do you solve a problem like HS2?

The Conservatives may end up paying a political price for a project that will struggle to live up to the early hype, writes Sean O’Grady

Friday 27 January 2023 19:50
Comments
<p>An early representation of what HS2 trains could look like</p>

An early representation of what HS2 trains could look like

(PA Media)

What was once a vaunted and ambitious project now looks closer to a millstone around the neck of the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and his government.

Is HS2 in trouble?

Yes. Again. Reports suggested a radical downgrade in its pace and/or ambition on the grounds of rapidly escalating costs – of labour and materials after Brexit, of post-pandemic disruptions, and of the price of energy, ramped up by the war in Ukraine. Several options have apparently been discussed in government. These include various permutations of the following measures: ending the line in the west London suburbs instead of Euston mainline station; not extending the line north of Birmingham to Manchester; and pressing on with all, or some, of the project but at a slower pace, pushing its completion date back from 2033 to nearer to 2040.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in