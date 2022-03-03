Why India abstained at UN over Russia invasion of Ukraine

It came as something of a disappointment that the largest democratic nation on Earth has consistently abstained on United Nations resolutions condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine.

India is now in its 75th year as an independent state — it broke free of imperial rule, just as the Ukrainians are trying to resist it now. It does seem out of kilter with India’s internationalist image.

India’s diplomats have abstained both as a member of the security council (UNSC) and once in the wider General Assembly. Although abstention, alongside China and South Africa, signalled a lack of support for Russia’s blatant aggression, it also fell short of the kind of gesture that America and Europe were looking to see the whole world unite around.