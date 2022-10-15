Can Jeremy Hunt save Liz Truss’s premiership?

Jeremy Hunt once observed that David Cameron and George Osborne had a certain “genius” that allowed them to sell austerity cuts to the British public “without poll tax [-style] riots”.

This weekend it was Mr Hunt’s turn to try the hard sell. In a series of extraordinary interviews on his first full day as chancellor he tried to level with the British public.

Ahead lie spending cuts, “difficult decisions” and tough economic choices, he cautioned. Just weeks after the prime minister promised tax cuts to win the keys to No 10, he said “some” taxes would rise.