John Major may have pricked some Tory consciences with attack on Johnson

Although he still cuts a lively figure, it is more than three decades since John Major became prime minister, and about a quarter century since he left office.

In an earlier phase of his post-Downing Street existence, he said: “An ex-prime minister is a rather unusual fish in politics. If they say something, then there’s every chance it will be construed as an oblique attack on their successor. So it is extremely difficult to have a role that isn’t capable of being misinterpreted.”

Well, he certainly doesn’t seem to mind giving the impression that his latest successor is a disgrace, though he put things with his usual not inconsiderable circumlocution.