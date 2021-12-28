What did John Major mean by saying the IRA could not be defeated?

John Major made important progress towards peace in Northern Ireland, and helped to make Tony Blair’s breakthrough possible, because he saw the situation with an outsider’s eye. “When I became prime minister in December 1990 I knew very little of Northern Ireland,” he admitted in his autobiography. But that “had its advantages: my hands were clean; I came to it fresh”.

Major saw clearly that a military solution was not possible. Thanks to the release this week of the note of a conversation with Albert Reynolds, the new Irish prime minister, in February 1992, we know that the UK prime minister thought that it “would be very difficult” when asked if it was possible to defeat the IRA militarily: “I would not say this in public, of course, but, in private, I would say, possibly no.”

Despite the attempt by the IRA to kill him by a mortar attack on Downing Street only a year earlier, in February 1991, Major seemed to understand the basic psychology of a negotiation that would allow both communities in Northern Ireland to retain their self-respect.