It’s unusual for two major international summits to run into each other, but, after almost two years of virtual meetings, world leaders are indeed getting together in two places to try and co-ordinate efforts to deal with the climate emergency. Although the G20 summit in Rome this weekend will have other items on its agenda, such as rebuilding the world economy as it emerges from the Covid pandemic, Boris Johnson in particular will be hoping that it will create a “G20 bounce” for the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is already getting underway.

It is therefore a useful coincidence, if only because the G20 is such a broad and potentially effective “club”. It held its first session in Washington in 2008, which proved hugely important in galvanising a rescue of 10 banks; and it has also proved to be a forum during the Covid pandemic. Now it is being used to manage a third global challenge – the climate crisis.

So, to deal with these planetary problems, the usual G7 of America, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada has been supplemented by representatives of China, Russia, Brazil, South African, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Korea, Argentina, Turkey, India, Australia and Mexico, plus the European Union. Together they represent 75 per cent of the world economy, a similar proportion of greenhouse gas emissions, and 60 per cent of its population. At this year’s summit in Rome, as is customary, some other national heads of state and government have also been invited, from Rwanda, Singapore, Spain, the Netherlands, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brunei and Singapore.