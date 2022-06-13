Politics Explained

Why Keir Starmer’s bid to be seen as ‘Mr Rules’ might come back to haunt him

The Labour leader faces an investigation into whether he broke parliamentary rules by being late in registering earnings and gifts. It comes at exactly the wrong time, writes Jon Stone

Monday 13 June 2022 21:30
<p>Sir Keir Starmer is under investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner </p>

The allegations against Keir Starmer being investigated by the parliamentary standards commissioner appear to be relatively minor. Labour will be hoping their political consequences are, too.

The exact claims about what the Labour leader did wrong have not been made public, but an examination of his register of interests provides a few clues.

Starmer appears to have been late to register six different payments and gifts – relating mostly to free football tickets and advance payments for his book.

