Politics Explained
The allegations against Keir Starmer being investigated by the parliamentary standards commissioner appear to be relatively minor. Labour will be hoping their political consequences are, too.
The exact claims about what the Labour leader did wrong have not been made public, but an examination of his register of interests provides a few clues.
Starmer appears to have been late to register six different payments and gifts – relating mostly to free football tickets and advance payments for his book.
